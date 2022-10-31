Weil Company Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

