Weil Company Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

INTU stock opened at $431.79 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.