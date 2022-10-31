Weil Company Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.