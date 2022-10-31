Weil Company Inc. Sells 4,595 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after buying an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

