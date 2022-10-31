Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $513,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $59.22.

