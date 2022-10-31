Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.13 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

