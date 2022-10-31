Wells Fargo & Company Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $130.00

2022-10-31

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.95.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

