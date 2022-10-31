Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $110.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Shares of MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

