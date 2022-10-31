Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

