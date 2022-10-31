Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 679,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.2% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $83.64. 622,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.