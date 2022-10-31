Westwood Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $76.77. 11,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,504. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.