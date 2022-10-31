Westwood Wealth Management Invests $290,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 3,486,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,473,383. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

