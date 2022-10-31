Westwood Wealth Management Invests $431,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares comprises about 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GUSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 239.6% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,683. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.72.

