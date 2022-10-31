Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of WSR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.41. 292,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $464.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

