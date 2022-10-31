WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSOYF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

FSOYF stock remained flat at 1.46 during midday trading on Monday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.46 and a 12 month high of 6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.34.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

