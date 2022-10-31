Wolff Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.93. 76,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. The company has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.64 and its 200 day moving average is $312.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.