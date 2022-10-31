Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,709. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.51.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

