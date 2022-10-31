Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Workday by 118.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $3,024,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 46.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Workday Stock Up 1.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.