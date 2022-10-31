Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,706,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,540,000 after purchasing an additional 223,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

