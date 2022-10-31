WOW-token Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $457.56 million and approximately $201.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.01614036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.01827714 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04575553 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

