Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.43 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and $715,034.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06297533 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $782,984.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

