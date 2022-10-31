xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147,633.00

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $147,633.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00011451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.12 or 0.31334308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012236 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars.

