XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.77 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $77.77 million and $497,974.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00612323 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $589,305.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

