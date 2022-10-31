Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.93 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

