Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 576,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

YALA stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Friday. 79,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

