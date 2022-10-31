Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.23% of Yum! Brands worth $74,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,189. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

