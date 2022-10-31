Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

ZTS traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $150.84. 35,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,382. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.87 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

