100,000 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after buying an additional 736,800 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 106,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

