156 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $3,703,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.