1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

