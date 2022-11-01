1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MET opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

