1ST Source Bank Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

