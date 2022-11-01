1ST Source Bank Sells 16,778 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $82,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

