1ST Source Bank Sells 329 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

