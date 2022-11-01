1ST Source Bank Sells 539 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

