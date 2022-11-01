1ST Source Bank Sells 991 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
