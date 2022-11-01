221,441 Shares in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 221,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

TLGA remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 60,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

TLG Acquisition One Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.