2,300 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,201. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

