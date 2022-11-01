262,024 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.66% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,302,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 860,755 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $14,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,503,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

