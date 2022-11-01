51,694 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $14,468,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. 23,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,356. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.13. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

