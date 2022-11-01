5,368 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.35.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

