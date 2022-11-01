65,602 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

CINF stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,872. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

