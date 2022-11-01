6,700 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,073. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

