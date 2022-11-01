776 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

CPT stock opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

