801,210 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 801,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Trading Down 2.1 %

ESAB stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $58.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Company Profile



ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

