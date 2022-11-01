948 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 948 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.17. The stock had a trading volume of 68,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.