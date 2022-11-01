AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 189,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

