AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 245,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.