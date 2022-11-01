AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 37,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,226. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.93.

Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

