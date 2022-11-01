ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $108.74 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $108.74 million and $17,269.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00098083 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,073.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

